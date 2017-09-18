Selena Gomez Takes Her Puppy for a Walk in $1,170 Boots, as One Does

Just days after Selena Gomez shared news of her recent kidney transplant with fans, the Disney Channel alum took to the streets of N.Y.C. looking just as fabulous as we’ve come to expect from the millennial icon.

It must be noted, Selena’s flair was not completely of her own curating—she had a bit of sartorial aid from the most adorable accessory out there: her puppy!

Gomez, 25, set the bar for autumn style on Saturday when she stepped out in a pebbled red fleece coat ($95; iamgia.com), boot cut black trousers, and patent leather Louis Vuitton booties ($1,170; louisvuitton.com).

The “Bad Liar” singer paired her ensemble with a high ponytail, pale yellow shades, and gold hoop earrings. She clutched her furry pal—reportedly named Charlie—in her left hand (she just can’t keep her hand to herself!) while she toted an ivory purse in her right.

Elder Ordonez/Splash News

RELATED: Selena Gomez Teams Up with the Sneaker Brand Her Boyfriend Loves

You know what they say … You’re never fully dressed without a puppy in your hand (OK, well, someone should say that).