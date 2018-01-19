Selena Gomez Transforms Into a Badass Ballerina for Puma's Latest Campaign

I know it's Friday, but Selena Gomez's Puma campaign will make you want to skip happy hour and head straight to the gym after work today. The singer-slash-actress-slash-perfect-human-being is delivering major gym goals while wearing pieces from Puma's latest drop, the En Pointe collection. The new lineup is inspired by the graceful poise of ballerinas, but still embodies the tough spirit that Puma is known for.

In the imagery, you'll see Gomez striking a pose in the coolest leggings accented with sheer panels ($85; puma.com) and a millennial pink sports bra and coordinating sneakers ($100; puma.com).

Courtesy

VIDEO: See Selena Gomez's Blonde Look

The ballet references don't just stop with the soft blush tones. There are also sneakers laced up with satin ribbons reminiscent of the wraps on pointe shoes. The best part: You can shop the entire line now. So even if you don't feel like actually going to the gym, you can at least look like you burned a few calories while wearing the chic Puma En Pointe collection.