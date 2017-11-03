Selena Gomez Hits the Playground in Style—Yes, Really

It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks for Selena Gomez. On Monday, news broke that she and her musician boyfriend of 10 months, The Weeknd, had called it quits—now, rumors about Sel reconciling with her famous ex Justin Bieber are swirling like mad. Not to mention the nationwide hubbub surrounding her health following a recent kidney transplant.

Whatever the case, it seems Ms. Gomez is no worse for the wear—in fact, she looks positively radiant!

On Thursday, the "Wolves" singer hit a Burbank, Calif., playground in style and took to the swings in a chic denim-on-denim ensemble.

Clad in cropped flare jeans, a fur-lined denim jacket, white tank top, and white ankle boots (shop a similar look here), her dark locks bound in a bouncy high ponytail, Sel couldn’t stop grinning as she swung her way to closure (or, you know, appropriate jumping height).

Fern/Splash News

When in doubt, take a cue from Selena and hit the swing set!