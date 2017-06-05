Selena Gomez Put On a Parade of Chic Outfits in N.Y.C. This Weekend

As if you needed further proof that Selena Gomez is killing it in the style department lately, the pop star paraded around N.Y.C. this weekend in one flawless outfit after another. First, she nailed the art of summer dressing in a striped crop top, high-waist jeans, and Mansur Gavriel sandals ($475; net-a-porter.com).

But her personal fashion show didn’t stop there: Later on Saturday, she stepped out for dinner at Park Side Restaurant in Queens wearing a plunging light blue wrap dress with pink flowers (above). She accessorized with a pink JW Anderson crossbody bag ($1,690; modaoperandi.com) and peep-toe platform stilettos.

On Sunday, her style was a little more low-key, pairing frayed-hem Re/done jeans with a black hoodie from her boyfriend The Weeknd's line of merch ($78; theweeknd.com) and black Stuart Weitzman booties ($575; nordstrom.com). She wore her same JW Anderson crossbody and added a pair of yellow-tinted gradient shades.

Call her the queen of outfit changes.