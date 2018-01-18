Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas Once Went on the Worst Date Ever

While being a child star has its perks, the downside is that your younger years are forever in the public record — especially if you're a Disney kid. Nick Jonas was reminded of that during an appearance on BBC Radio 1's Breakfast Show, where he gamely participated in the Heart Rate Monitor game.

The premise is pretty simple: The host Nick Grimshaw brings up embarrassing moments for the star while he's hooked to a heart rate monitor, which gauges just how nervous the topics make him. The game is made even better by the fact that Grimshaw recruits some of Jonas's friends and even his brother Joe Jonas to make him recall particularly cringe-worthy moments.

It all starts out pretty simple with questions like: "Are you the hottest Jonas brother?" and "Do you like DNCE's music?" to which he answered "no" and "yes," respectively.

Things get a bit hairier when Grimshaw shows him Miley Cyrus's music video for the song "7 Things" and even more so when Selena Gomez comes into play.

In a pre-recorded video, she makes Jonas recall a long ago date that these two pre-teen lovebirds went on with older brother Joe and then-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

"Hello Nicholas, it is Selena Gomez," she says in the video. "So I know what you're doing and I would like to remind you of a time where we all went to Central Park together, it was definitely over 10 years ago. I was wondering if that brought up anything for you, I know Central Park was really beautiful, it was actually my first time."

As his heart rate spiked, Jonas went on to reveal just what she's talking about.

"Okay so this was at a time when my brothers and I were in a boy band and we were in Central Park and we were very private about our relationship," he said. "And she was unhappy that her Central Park experience was ruined by the fact that I walked about 20 feet away from her. Even though they were taking pictures of us and obviously we were there together it was like, 'It would be better if we stand about 25 feet apart.'"

"So it ruined her Central Park experience," he continued. "So her and Taylor Swift, who was dating my brother Joe—but we never confirmed it—walked 25 feet behind us as we walked through the park by ourselves."

Not quite as embarrassing as it could've been, but it's still pretty fun to learn about their dates.