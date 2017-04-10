The Significant Meaning Behind Selena Gomez's New Tattoo

Selena Gomez has just redefined the idea of being committed to a project! The 13 Reasons Why executive producer has revealed the matching tattoos she got along with two of the stars of the Netflix series, Alisha Boe and Tommy Dorfman.

Semicolons are a symbol of suicide prevention and mental health awareness, thus the trio thought the understated, yet powerful emblem would be the right choice. It is fitting when taken in context of the show's plot—a group of high school classmates that have to deal with the shocking suicide of fellow student Hannah Baker. Drug use, bullying, and rape are other important subjects the series explores.

"Today–Tommy, Selena, and I got tattoos of a semicolon," read Alisha Boe's Instagram caption. "Project semicolon is a movement dedicated to presenting hope for those suffering from depression, thoughts of suicide, addition, and self-injury. Those of you watching 13 Reasons Why and identify with Hannah Baker, please check out Beyond The Reason on Netflix, or check out the link in my bio. Rest in Peace Amy Bluel, who started this movement."

Gomez also shared a post on the day the group received their tattoos. "Overwhelmed with the response and love @13reasonswhy is receiving," she shared. "Thank you to each beautiful person who has watched and talked about the message of our show."