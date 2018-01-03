Selena Gomez Chills on a Fire Escape in New Coach Campaign

Selena Gomez’s second Coach campaign is here, and it’s safe to say that the “Good For You” star is starting off 2018 with new heights.

A year after teaming up with the retailer for her debut collaboration, the songstress is back as the brand's face, and shot stunning new footage for the spring 2018 collection on a New York fire escape with the Empire State building in the background.

On Wednesday, the “Fetish” hitmaker teased a first look at the new collection on Instagram. “A New Year’s first just for you guys- I’m so excited to reveal my new @Coach campaign. #CoachSS18 #CoachNY,” she wrote alongside a romantic shot of her in the Big Apple, which was photographed by Steven Meisel.

Styled by Karl Templer, Gomez is dressed in a pale yellow slip, embellished with sequin details, as she models a multi-colored quilted Parker bag. Large rings and a collar-style rhinestone necklace add some shine to Gomez’s ensemble, while a black leather jacket is draped over her shoulder.

Coach shared the same image on its social media accounts, as well as a black-and-white outtake of Gomez getting silly on set.

In a press release, the 25-year-old opened up about the inspiration behind the stunning imagery. “[Coach] creative director Stuart Vevers makes New York feel like a town, a real community,” she explained. “It just feels like this is where the brand really lives.”

She also stars in an accompanying video set to her "Wolves" track with Marshmello.

Hats off to Selena for sitting pretty atop the city's skyline!