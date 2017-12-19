Selena Gomez's Mom Opens Up About Her Miscarriage 

Six years ago, Selena Gomez's mom Mandy Teefey suffered a miscarriage. On Monday, she shared an emotional remembrance post in honor of her unborn daughter Scarlett.

In a series of photos, Teefey looked back on her pregnancy and shared a throwback photo where Teefey is holding a baby Gomez.

"Thank you to all the fans who honored our Scarlett yesterday. Dec 17th will never be the same, but we decide to celebrate her by writing her letters on red balloons and releasing them," she wrote.

Dec. 17 will also stay in Teefey's memory for another, more positive reason: It is now the same day in which Teefey and Gomez wrapped filming of season 2 of 13 Reasons Why, where they both serve as executive producers.

VIDEO: Selena Gomez Had to Have a Second Surgery After Complications from Her Kidney Transplant

"Now the 17th is intertwined with the wrap of S2. So, she was there in spirit as always. A moms love for their children is pretty fierce. In order of my girls, Selena, Scarlett and Gracie," she wrote. "Family is what matters, blood or not, #family13 made me smile and feel loved when so needed and they didn’t know."

RELATED: Justin Bieber's Mom Gushes About "Special Bond" with Selena Gomez

Teefey said in her post that she returned home to Gomez's step-father Brian and her 4-year-old sister Gracie, before concluding with a direct address to Gomez's fans.

"Fans, I want you to know you are family because I have a huge family and you are the only ones who remember! XO forever."