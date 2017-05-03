Selena Gomez’s Mom Approves of Her Relationship with The Weeknd

The Weeknd (aka, Abel Tesfaye) has already surpassed a big obstacle in his relationship with Selena Gomez, because he’s been given her mom’s seal of approval. The new couple made their red carpet debut on Monday night at the Met Gala, showing no shortage of PDA in front of the cameras, and Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey, couldn’t help but share how happy she was with the world.

Jackson Lee/Getty

Teefey, who co-produced Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why with Gomez and runs the Instagram account for her production company, Kicked to the Curb Productions, commented on The Weeknd’s photo of the two on the red carpet. “Glowing, smiling, looking health and equal love. Mama is happy XO,” she reportedly commented on the photo, according to E! News.

Considering Gomez is super close with her mom, this is definitely a good sign that their relationship could go the distance. Now all there is left to do is finally decide on a couple’s name for these two.

David Livingston/Getty

My money’s on Abelena.