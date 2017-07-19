Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, and Demi Lovato Just Had a Musical Reunion of Sorts

Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, and Demi Lovato's virtual musical reunion is giving us major Disney Channel flashbacks.

The former Mouseketeers made us feel like we were living 2008 all over again when fellow Disney alum Kevin Jonas noticed that the gang's all back with a chart topping reunion—well, sort of.

On Tuesday, the former boy bander took to Twitter to share his observation of Disney royalty rubbing shoulders on the current iTunes chart with a screenshot of the shocking lineup.

Lovato's empowering new girl anthem "Sorry Not Sorry" quickly made waves when it dropped just over a week ago, and it now sits at spot #9 just above Selena's "Fetish" and "Bad Liar." Cyrus's love ballad to her beau, Liam Hemsworth, "Malibu," comes in just below at #12.

"Gotta say this is really interesting and amazing," Jonas captioned an image of the ratings.

And it looks like Disney's leading ladies are feeling the love IRL, as the "Confident" songstress and Gomez had a social media love fest, offering praise to each other, and even managing to sneak in a reference to their pre-Disney Barney days.