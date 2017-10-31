Selena Gomez's Fans Are the Best Breakup Remedy

We can already say that single looks good on Selena Gomez.

On Monday, the newly unattached star couldn't stop smiling while getting over the breakup blues with the help of her fans. While news of her shocking split with ex-beau the Weeknd broke just hours earlier that day, the "Same Old Love" songstress appeared carefree in a series of videos shared to her Instagram story.

In the clips, the beaming 25-year-old enjoyed a bike ride with a friend around the block, playing her new single "Wolves" in the background.

Several young students at a nearby basketball court got the surprise of a lifetime, as they recognized the tune and the pop star, who stopped to take selfies and talk with her fans, taking her mind off of the Internet's collective meltdown over her recent breakup.

Looks like her loyal Selenators (and some of her own music) are the best heartbreak remedy!