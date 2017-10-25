Selena Gomez and Marshmello’s Song "Wolves" Is Out—and SO Romantic

After releasing her sexy poolside hit “Fetish” with Gucci Mane in July, Selena Gomez is back with a single that’s already nostalgic for those steamy summer days with your fling.

When the songstress first hinted at the release of “Wolves,” her new song in collaboration with music producer Marshmello, on social media earlier this week, Selenators collectively came to the conclusion that the hit would be about Gomez’s battle with lupus. And it made sense, as her die-hard fans dug deep to learn that wolves translates to lupus in Latin, and the fact that the single’s artwork features stars and constellations (lupus is the name of a constellation), helped support their theory.

I've been running through the jungle, I've been crying with the wolves. 10.25. pic.twitter.com/ZN9vZTcPnZ — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 23, 2017

However, secret messages aside, it appears as if the song is simply about falling in love. “Your fingertips trace my skin / to places I have never been / Blindly I am following / Break down these walls and come on in / I wanna feel the way that we did that summer night / Drunk on a feeling, alone with the stars in the sky,” Selena sings, possibly hinting about her summer love and current boyfriend, The Weeknd.

She continues onto the chorus, belting out lyrics that further hint at a full-on romance. “I've been running through the jungle / I’ve been crying with the wolves / to get to you, to get to you / I’ve been down the darkest alleys /Saw the dark side of the moon / to get to you, to get to you / I’ve looked for love in every stranger / Took too much to ease the anger / all for you, yea all for you.”

With its melodic rhythm and sultry sound, it’s clear that Selena has another hit on her hands!

Listen above and read through the lyrics, which she released on selenagomez.com, below:

In your eyes there's a heavy blue

One to love and one to lose

Sweet divide, a heavy truth

Water or wine, don't make me choose

I wanna feel the way that we did that summer night

Drunk on a feeling,alone with the stars in the sky

Your fingertips trace my skin

to places I have never been

Blindly I am following

Break down these walls and come on in

