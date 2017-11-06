Selena Gomez Wore a $50 Sweater on a Date—Here's How You Can Buy It

Selena Gomez’s date night look is more affordable than you'd think. The star stepped out for dinner with Justin Bieber on Friday in head-to-toe Madewell, and her cozy sweater is even on sale.

Gomez wore a white Madewell pullover with tie-cuff sleeves ($50; madewell.com), demonstrating how to wear the trend you’re about to see everywhere. She paired the top with black boot-cut jeans from the same brand ($135; madewell.com), which were cropped just enough to show off her black patent leather loafers. A matching leather belt and loose ponytail at the nape of her neck completed her low-key look.

Maciel/Max Lopes/GEVA / BACKGRID

The star stepped out for dinner with her on-again, off-again flame Bieber at Morton’s Steakhouse in L.A. The two reportedly rented out the entire place for their dinner date after attending church services on Friday night.

As for whether these two are officially dating again, a source told People that they wouldn’t be surprised if the exes give it another shot.

RELATED: Newly Single Selena Gomez Works Up a Sweat at Pilates

“They’re not officially boyfriend and girlfriend,” an insider told People. "There’s a long history there obviously with them and they are figuring things out as they spend time together. No one would be surprised if they gave it a real go, but it’s too soon to say how things will unfold now.”