Selena Gomez's New Hairstyle Will Be Spring's Biggest Trend 

Selena Gomez has made a case for getting back with your ex, and now she's proving that returning to an old hairstyle can work out, too.

The singer sat front row at Coach's Fall 2018 show at New York Fashion Week with a fresh set of piecey bangs and waist-length, wavy, chocolate brown hair. It's a drastic departure from the handful of breakover looks she closed out 2017 with that included but weren't limited to: messy buns, platinum blonde, and blunt bangs. But it's not a look she hasn't tried before.

If you're feeling déjà vu, you're not wrong. Gomez's bangs may have come and gone throughout the years, but long, loose waves were her signature before she surprised everyone by cutting her hair into a long bob last fall. Her current fringe is a 2018 update of the wispy bangs she's previously worn. We'd be lying if we said we aren't jealous of how fast Gomez has seemingly grown out her bob, but in reality she's probably wearing a solid set of extensions.

Expect to see Gomez's long length and bang combo everywhere this spring.