Newly Blonde Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her "Life-or-Death" Health Crisis

Although Selena Gomez may be doing "quite well now" post kidney-op, the complications from her Lupus diagnosis were once a "life-or-death" situation.

Taking to the stage at Tuesday evening's Lupus Research Alliance's Breaking Through Gala, the "Wolves" hitmaker—who revealed that she was recovering from a secret kidney transplant just two months ago—opened up about her long journey to health and what finally inspired her to seek treatment.

"I am really honored to be here with all of you guys tonight, my Lupus community," the Disney Channel alum told the crowd at the N.Y.C. event, according to E! News. "As many of you know or might not know, I was diagnosed with Lupus about five or six years ago."

Donning a radiant yellow one-shoulder gown draped with elegant chiffon layering and a high-low hemline as well as matching bejeweled stilettos, the young star put the focus on her glowing skin as she pulled her newly blonde locks back into a sleek bun for her special appearance.

"I also want people to know why research is so important and why we must support the scientists who bring all the promise of new discovery," Gomez continued, as she recalled the emotional moment doctors gave the prognosis of a future kidney transplant after she was diagnosed with a kidney complication from the disease.

The "Fetish" songstress admitted that she overlooked the warning until it was almost too late. "Maybe I wasn't necessarily really good at knowing what that meant so it actually got to a point where it was life-or-death," she told the attendees.

Luckily for the triple-threat star, her best friend Francia Raisa came up with a solution that's since rid her of arthritis and low energy while guaranteeing that there's only a 3 to 5 percent chance of her Lupus returning.

"Thankfully one of my best friends gave me her kidney and it was the ultimate gift of life," she revealed. "And I am doing quite well now."

The 25-year-old finished her speech by reiterating the need for increased awareness around the disease.

"I'd like to see the day when all young women can realize their dreams of life without a Lupus," she concluded. "I just want to say thank you and I hope we can do something for all of the younger people who need to know what this means."