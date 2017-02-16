Selena Gomez Drops Ultimate Breakup Anthem "It Ain't Me"

Get ready to dance, because new Selena Gomez music is here! The pop star just dropped "It Ain't Me," and provided us with the ultimate breakup anthem of the moment.

While the 24-year-old has recently been making headlines for her romance with the Weeknd, today her club-ready new single is what has Selenators abuzz.

The "Good for You" hitmaker took to Twitter on Wednesday to tease the song—made in collaboration with Norwegian DJ Kygo—and it's already got fans wondering if the tune is about ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

"No, I don't wanna know where you been or where you're going / But I know I won't be home / And you'll be on your own," the former Disney star croons.

"Who's gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning? / Who's gonna rock you when the sun won't let you sleep? / Who's waking up to drive you home when you're drunk and all alone? / Who's gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning? / It ain't me," she sings in the chorus before the beat drops.

Sorry, former beaus: It sounds like Selena has moved on!

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Is Freaking Out About Selena Gomez's Outfit

Listen to the new single above and get ready to dance along with the track with your friends all weekend long.