Selena Gomez Revealed that She Received a Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez shocked fans with a surprise revelation as to why she has been laying low all summer.

Early Thursday morning, the "Fetish" songstress dropped a huge social media bombshell on Instagram, explaining that she has been in recovery mode after a major surgery. "I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn't promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of," she began the lengthy message alongside several post-surgery shots, including a photo of her in a hospital bed.

"So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering," the 25-year-old explained. "It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you."

After praising her family and the team of doctors that had worked on her surgery, the singer shared some heartfelt words of thanks for her friend and actress Francia Raisa, who can be seen holding hands with the star pre-surgery.

"And finally, there aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa," the former Disney star wrote. "She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

Gomez also shared two post-op polaroids in the post: an intimate look at the scar on her stomach and a shot, where the "Hands to Myself" hitmaker contemplatively looks down at the surgical site.

Selena Gomez / Instagram

Selena Gomez / Instagram

She concluded her post with a call for Lupus awareness. "Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made," she penned. "For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: http://www.lupusresearch.org/ ."

RELATED: Selena Gomez Tears Up Talking About Hurricane Harvey Victims

We wish Selena a continued safe and speedy recovery!