The History of Selena Gomez’s Friendship with Francia Raisa, Her BFF Who Donated a Kidney

Selena Gomez dropped a bombshell on Thursday morning when she told her followers that she’d undergone a kidney transplant over the summer. After explaining the circumstances of her surgery, the singer gave a shout out to her “beautiful friend” Francia Raisa, who donated her kidney to her. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis,” Gomez wrote.

That’s true friendship! But who exactly is Ms. Gomez's generous bestie? You’ve seen her before, that’s for sure.

Scroll down below for a refresher on the actress Selena calls a sister.

She was the Sassy Star of Secret Life of the American Teenager

If you recall, O.G. teen network ABC Family once played host to the ultra risqué series Secret Life of the American Teenager. Shailene Woodley! Teen pregnancy! You know you loved it. Anyway, Raisa was one of the 5-season show’s many breakout stars—she even earned a few nominations for her role as Adrian.

https://www.instagram.com/p/aHkUx2Jg5y/?taken-by=franciaraisa 2008-2013 #secretlifeseriesfinale A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on Jun 3, 2013 at 6:15pm PDT

She and Selena met in 2008

In 2013, Raisa did an interview with Latina in which she described how she and Gomez established their friendship.

“Six years ago Disney and ABC Family had the stars of their shows go to the Children's Hospital,” Francia shared with the publication. “Selena and I were in the same group and we just clicked.”

She refers to Sel as Her “Lil Sis”

At 29, a four-year age gap hasn’t stood between Francia and her pop star bestie—in fact, it seems to have only strengthened their bond. The actress is fond of calling Sel her "lil sis." Gomez, too, calls Francia her sister.

Selena Isn’t Her Only Friend Who’s a Major Teen Icon

Raisa is also pals with Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez.

She’s heading back to Freeform (formerly ABC Family)

In late August, news broke that Black-ish’s college-set spin-off Grown-ish would feature some familiar faces. In addition to star Yara Shahidi, Raisa and sister duo Chloe x Halle are among the cast.