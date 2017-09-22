Selena Gomez’s Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Shows Her Post-Surgery Scars at the Gym

X
by: Alicia Brunker
September 22, 2017 @ 6:45 AM

Francia Raisa isn’t letting anything get in between her and her time at the gym—not even major surgery. 

On Thursday, Selena Gomez’s best friend and kidney donor took to Instagram to post an intense workout video that proves she has fully regained her strength. “Happy to be back,” she captioned a clip of herself lifting weights, dressed in a black baseball cap, workout pants, and a sports bra that revealed two tiny post-op scars on her midriff.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZUEsQ9DpMf/?taken-by=franciaraisa

Happy to be back

A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on

Raisa’s sweat session comes just a week after the “Fetish” singer confirmed that she underwent a kidney transplant due to Lupus complications, with her bestie stepping in to help out. “There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa," the Disney alum said in a lengthy post about her surgical journey. "She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZBHr4Pg5Wd/?taken-by=selenagomez

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Gomez has also been spotted out and about, resuming normal day-to-day activities with her new dog, Charlie.

Looks like both ladies have made a solid recovery!

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
Back to Top