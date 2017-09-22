Selena Gomez’s Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Shows Her Post-Surgery Scars at the Gym

Francia Raisa isn’t letting anything get in between her and her time at the gym—not even major surgery.

On Thursday, Selena Gomez’s best friend and kidney donor took to Instagram to post an intense workout video that proves she has fully regained her strength. “Happy to be back,” she captioned a clip of herself lifting weights, dressed in a black baseball cap, workout pants, and a sports bra that revealed two tiny post-op scars on her midriff.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZUEsQ9DpMf/?taken-by=franciaraisa Happy to be back A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on Sep 21, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

Raisa’s sweat session comes just a week after the “Fetish” singer confirmed that she underwent a kidney transplant due to Lupus complications, with her bestie stepping in to help out. “There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa," the Disney alum said in a lengthy post about her surgical journey. "She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

Gomez has also been spotted out and about, resuming normal day-to-day activities with her new dog, Charlie.

Looks like both ladies have made a solid recovery!