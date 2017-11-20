Why Selena Gomez Wore Those Outfits at the AMAs, According to Her Stylist

To know me is to know my obsession with Kate Young, stylist to stars like Sienna Miller, Natalie Portman, Dakota Johnson, Margot Robbie, and, oh yeah, Selena Freakin' Gomez.

Young and Gomez have been working together for three years—and they'll often text each other back and forth about ideas rather than having sterile, uptight professional meetings.

I feel like I've been waiting weeks to see Selena Gomez on the AMAs red carpet and I was surprised to see her in a black leather Coach get up on the red carpet, with platinum blonde hair. (Young knew from the start Gomez would arrive blonde). Surprised, but thrilled. What a great departure from the pop singer's typical glamorous look (remember what she wore the last time she went to the AMAs?).

Selena Gomez in Coach with Roberto Coin jewelry. Neilson Barnard/Gety Images

Because we love you and know you love Selena, we hunted down some answers about Selena's outfit straight from the powerhouse that put her in it: Ms. Kate Young.

"Her style changes depending on her mood and her current projects," Young says.

With that said, given her red carpet outfit fit choice tonight, her mood is confident, badass, and fearless.

"I wanted the red carpet look to be a counterpoint to her performance look," Young says, "so we went with a tough, sexy Coach look and Roberto Coin jewelry. She looks so hot in this outfit, especially with her new blonde hair! We fit a toile first to confirm and then it was finalized & embroidered."

The performance of "Wolves," directed by Petra Collins, showed Gomez in a different look: something slinkier.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"When we were discussing the overall look and feel, we referenced Twin Peaks and Picnic at Hanging Rock. That conversation totally got me into a Gunne Sax mood. Selena’s outfit is a little, silk slip dress and a Tiffany & Co. diamond cross. I think she looked gorgeous and fit into Petra’s vision of the performance."

Agreed.