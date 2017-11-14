Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Ditched Their Bikes for a Romantic Stroll

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have been spotted once again, but this time there were no bikes involved. The rekindled couple was photographed by a fan while taking a stroll out in L.A., and they couldn’t look happier together.
Gomez looked low-key in a blue dress, shearling-lined jean jacket, and white sneakers, pulling her hair back into a loose updo at the nape of her neck. Bieber dressed casually in a yellow tee and black track pants for the outing.
While the photo is new, fans can’t seem to agree on when exactly it was taken. In the comment section, ardent Jelena shippers are going back and forth, debating whether the image was shot on Monday, Nov. 13, or if it’s possibly from last week when the two were in L.A. together.
Eagle-eyed Twitter users are even zooming in to see the color of Selena’s nail polish to tell when exactly the photo was taken.
Whether or not fans agree on when the picture is from, we can all concede one thing: These two truly look happy to be reunited.
Jelena forever, guys.