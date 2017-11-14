Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Ditched Their Bikes for a Romantic Stroll

Olivia Bahou
Nov 14, 2017 @ 11:45 am

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have been spotted once again, but this time there were no bikes involved. The rekindled couple was photographed by a fan while taking a stroll out in L.A., and they couldn’t look happier together.

Gomez looked low-key in a blue dress, shearling-lined jean jacket, and white sneakers, pulling her hair back into a loose updo at the nape of her neck. Bieber dressed casually in a yellow tee and black track pants for the outing.

While the photo is new, fans can’t seem to agree on when exactly it was taken. In the comment section, ardent Jelena shippers are going back and forth, debating whether the image was shot on Monday, Nov. 13, or if it’s possibly from last week when the two were in L.A. together.

Eagle-eyed Twitter users are even zooming in to see the color of Selena’s nail polish to tell when exactly the photo was taken.

Whether or not fans agree on when the picture is from, we can all concede one thing: These two truly look happy to be reunited.

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Jelena forever, guys.

[MUSIC] Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were spotted getting breakfast together, as seen in photos published by TMZ. The former couple sat across from each other at a cafe in West Lake Village, California on Sunday. Bieber rocked a white hoodie, and Gomez wore a blue striped outfit. TMZ reported that Bieber stopped by Gomez's house last Week an stayed until midnight. And the source confirmed the visit to PEOPLE, adding quote, Justin lost touch with Selena for a while, but they are communicating again. And the source going on to say, he visited her at home last week. They spent a few hours together as friends. He was very worried after learning about her kidney transplant. He is so relieved that she is doing well. Justin and Selena officially stepped out as a couple if February of 2011 and remained on and off before officially splitting a few years ago. Gomez is now dating The Weeknd who she was first spotted with in early January.

