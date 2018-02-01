Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Were Spotted Together for the First Time in Weeks

Olivia Bahou
Feb 01, 2018 @ 11:00 am

Forget any rumors you may have heard about their split, because Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are still an item, and there's photographic evidence. The couple was spotted together in Los Angeles on Wednesday for the first time in what feels like forever, and they were doing what they know best.

Gomez and Bieber were first spotted attending church together before they head to the Los Angeles Valley Ice Center in Ventura, Calif., where the Canadian singer hit the ice. Bieber suited up for a hockey game, and his girlfriend watched dutifully from the stands.

Gomez had a low-key ensemble for the sporty outing, opting for a light gray sweatshirt and jeans, strapping a Louis Vuitton bag across her chest. After suiting up in full hockey gear, Bieber stepped out post-game in a blue Toronto Maple Leafs jersey and matching baseball cap. It seems that watching Bieber’s hockey games is one of the pop star’s favorite pastimes since they rekindled their romance last fall.

Their relationship isn’t without bumps, though: In January, Gomez’s mom Mandy Teefey admitted that she’s “not happy” that her daughter has been once again spending time with Bieber. The mother-daughter pair famously unfollowed each other on Instagram in December, further pointing to a riff between them. According to People, they have since hit the “follow” button once more.

We’re sensing this isn’t the end of this relationship saga.

