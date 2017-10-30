Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Reconnect at Church in L.A.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are officially hanging out again, and we have the photographic evidence.

On Sunday the former couple attended church services together in L.A., where they looked every bit the part of friendly exes.

Bieber, casual in a white sweatshirt with a red bandana tied around his head, smiled widely as he walked. Gomez—who made her debut as a couple with The Weeknd in early 2017—followed behind the "Sorry" singer and appeared to be focused on her phone as they made their way down a pathway. She also kept it casual in a cropped shirt and high-waist jeans, flashing a hint of her midriff. She styled her lob in loose waves and accessorized with her Selena Grace Coach bag ($395; coach.com).

LALO / BACKGRID

Also on Sunday, the two grabbed breakfast at a café in Westlake Village, as reported by TMZ. And these aren't the only time they’ve been seen together since Gomez revealed news of her kidney transplant. “He visited her at home last week,” a source told People. “They spent a few hours together as friends. He was very worried after learning about her kidney transplant. He is so relieved that she is doing well.”

Looks like these two are using their faith to reconnect.