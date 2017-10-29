Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Are Now Breakfast Buddies

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are two of our favorite humans, so it warms our little hearts when we get wind of the exes spending time together. It happened again this weekend, as TMZ captured a photo of the crooners having breakfast at a cafe in Westlake Village on Sunday.

Bieber was semi-undercover in a big white hoodie as he sipped a giant frappucino-esque drink, while Gomez wore what looked to be a striped sundress; both had large bottles of water. Good to know they’re staying hydrated…

This is the third time they've been spotted together since Selena's kidney transplant reveal. “He visited her at home last week,” a source told People. “They spent a few hours together as friends. He was very worried after learning about her kidney transplant. He is so relieved that she is doing well.”

Just goes to prove that sometimes you actually CAN have a friendship with your ex. And are so here for this one.