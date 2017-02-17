Selena Gomez's Instagram Dominance Just Reached Dizzying New Heights

February 17, 2017 @ 9:30 AM
BY: Meghan Overdeep

Selena Gomez has held the title of the most-followed person on the photo sharing app for nearly a year, but she recently pulled so far ahead of the competition that she's now in a league of her own.

The "Hands to Myself" singer broke impressive new ground on Thursday when her follower count hit a whopping 110 million. The 24-year-old is now head and shoulders above Taylor Swift, who holds the title of the second-most followed account, with nearly 98 million. And Gomez managed it all despite a self-imposed 14-week break from the popular platform.

Reaching the milestone had the pop star feeling humbled and grateful yesterday. "Thank you fam for 110," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her singing to a sea of fans. "I promise I will continue to cherish my platform and speaking truth but more importantly, each and every one of you have changed my life. I'm very grateful."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQmK61_AZV-/

To celebrate her most recent accomplishment (and in case you forgot why she's the queen), here are a few of our favorite photos from her account:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BP_oIh-AvNg/

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BCMVHb2OjN0/

@paolakudacki 📸 for @pantene today

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BCtE23wOjG7/

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BFk4EHTujBF/

restock the bus -grocery shopping in Saskatoon

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BHF4NdhhOmc

when your lyrics are on the bottle 😛 #ad

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/7YduTpOjOp/

REVIVAL 10.9

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Keep it up, Selena!

