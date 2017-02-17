Selena Gomez's Instagram Dominance Just Reached Dizzying New Heights

Selena Gomez has held the title of the most-followed person on the photo sharing app for nearly a year, but she recently pulled so far ahead of the competition that she's now in a league of her own.

The "Hands to Myself" singer broke impressive new ground on Thursday when her follower count hit a whopping 110 million. The 24-year-old is now head and shoulders above Taylor Swift, who holds the title of the second-most followed account, with nearly 98 million. And Gomez managed it all despite a self-imposed 14-week break from the popular platform.

Reaching the milestone had the pop star feeling humbled and grateful yesterday. "Thank you fam for 110," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her singing to a sea of fans. "I promise I will continue to cherish my platform and speaking truth but more importantly, each and every one of you have changed my life. I'm very grateful."

To celebrate her most recent accomplishment (and in case you forgot why she's the queen), here are a few of our favorite photos from her account:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BCMVHb2OjN0/ @paolakudacki 📸 for @pantene today A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 24, 2016 at 6:34pm PST

https://www.instagram.com/p/BFk4EHTujBF/ restock the bus -grocery shopping in Saskatoon A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 18, 2016 at 9:55pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/7YduTpOjOp/ REVIVAL 10.9 A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Sep 8, 2015 at 1:00pm PDT

RELATED: Bow Down: Selena Gomez Is the Official Queen of Instagram

Keep it up, Selena!