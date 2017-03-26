Selena Gomez Joins The Weeknd on Tour (Again!)

Have romance, will travel! Selena Gomez is jetting all over the world for new beau The Weekend, and we are taking you along for the ride! The latest? 24-year-old Gomez touched down in Colombia this weekend to meet up with who was performing at The Estéreo Picnic Festival in Bogota earlier this week.

Gomez made a chic arrival in Colombian capital, wearing a sophisticated long coat with an all-black ensemble, which included patent leather ankle booties, and pastel blue nail polish for a subtle pop of color.

The celebrity couple had just spent some quality time in The Weeknd's hometown of Toronto, where he showed Gomez around his favorite spots. The two were spotted having an adventure at Ripley's Aquarium of Canada and a romantic VIP movie night to view Jorda Peele's latest film, Get Out.

VIDEO: Selena Gomez Speaks Out About Her "Difficult Time"

It's only been about three months since the two lovebirds went public with their relationship in Los Angeles, but Canada and Colombia aren't the only international locations they've explored together. Gomez and The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) have been photographed together throughout his Starboy: Legend of the Fall World Tour in locations such as Italy, Amsterdam, Paris, and Zurich.

RELATED: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Take Their Romance to the City of Love

The Weeknd is scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza in Brazil today and we can't wait to see if Selena will be making an appearance to support her man!