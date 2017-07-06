Selena Gomez Is Dropping Hints About Her New Track, “Fetish”

Much like Selena Gomez began teasing her new song, “Bad Liar,” the songstress is now dropping hints about an upcoming project.

On Thursday, the social media queen dropped three corresponding photos in quick succession with just one word accompanying them: “FETISH.”

As we learned back when Gomez released her “Bad Liar” film, “Fetish” is presumably her next single, and it looks like there will be a retro-themed music video to go along with it.

In one of the photos, which quickly totaled up over one million likes in less an hour, Gomez sits cross-legged in the middle of the street with grocery bags on either side of her. The fresh-faced star, dressed in a yellow maxi and white sneakers, pushes her hair behind her ears as she stares into the camera.

FETISH

In a fourth shot, which may or may not have to do with “Fetish,” the singer is wearing a pink gingham top while riding a scooter that reads “Love.”

Here’s to hoping we don’t have much longer to wait before Gomez drops her new music. If “Bad Liar” is any indication, it’s sure to be a sensation.