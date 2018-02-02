Selena Gomez Expertly Avoids a Wardrobe Malfunction in a High-Slit Wrap Dress

Selena Gomez, street style pro, is swapping out jeans and sweatshirts for a decidedly dressier outfit. After being spotted at Justin Bieber’s hockey game on Wednesday in a low-key look, the singer was seen in L.A. on Thursday in a chic dress.

Gomez looked gorgeous in a plunging, printed wrap dress, expertly avoiding a wardrobe malfunction despite a sky-high slit. She paired the look with white slip-on sneakers (shop similar here), Roberi & Fraud sunglasses ($195; roberiandfraud.com), and a round Louis Vutton purse. The star pulled her hair back into a low ponytail and went jewelry-free, letting her dress make the statement.

INSTARimages.com

On Thursday, People reported that Gomez had recently completed a program to treat anxiety and depression. The singer spent two weeks at a facility in N.Y.C., where she underwent therapy, ate healthy meals, and took pilates and meditation sessions.

“She felt like she needed to get away and focus on herself with no distractions,” said a source close to Gomez. “She came back feeling very empowered.”

“She wants to go again later this year,” adds the source. “She feels and looks great. She’s still working on new music and is excited about it.”