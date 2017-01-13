Selena Gomez Chopped Her Hair Into a Lob

New hair, same envy and will to have our stylist mirror her exact look on us. On the set of an upcoming project yesterday, Selena Gomez revealed a tousled long bob, which was the handiwork of her hairstylist Marissa Marino. This isn't her first time rocking a lob—the star tried out a curly, slightly longer version back in December of 2015, so it's no surprise that it looks just as good the second time around. The 2017 update, however, features longer layers, and skims the very tops of her shoulders. Check out Gomez's new hairstyle below.

