Selena Gomez Chopped Her Hair Into a Lob

Selena Gomez Chopped Her Hair Into a Lob
Frederick M. Brown/Getty
Shop This Post
January 13, 2017 @ 12:30 PM
by: Marianne Mychaskiw

New hair, same envy and will to have our stylist mirror her exact look on us. On the set of an upcoming project yesterday, Selena Gomez revealed a tousled long bob, which was the handiwork of her hairstylist Marissa Marino. This isn't her first time rocking a lob—the star tried out a curly, slightly longer version back in December of 2015, so it's no surprise that it looks just as good the second time around. The 2017 update, however, features longer layers, and skims the very tops of her shoulders. Check out Gomez's new hairstyle below.

RELATED: 12 Times Selena Gomez Gave Us Serious Hair Envy

Today 💋 @selenagomez 💄: @hungvanngo 👗: @chrisclassen 💅🏻: @tombachik 💇🏻: #marissamarino #BTS

A photo posted by Marissa Marino (@_marissamarino) on

The Latest in Video

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Cutest Couple Moments
See More Videos

More Celebrity Hairstyles

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Celebrity Hairstyles

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top