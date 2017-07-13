Selena Gomez Drops Her New Single “Fetish,” and It’s Steamier Than We Expected

by: Alicia Brunker
July 13, 2017 @ 7:00 AM

The wait is officially over! Selena Gomez’s new summer song “Fetish” has finally arrived.

Gomez has teased us with the track for a little less than a week, but it’s felt more like a lifetime. First, she posted several ominous photos of herself on an abandoned street with a broken down car, with one snap resembling cover art for the song. Then, she gave us a quick listen to the lyrics in an audio clip she added to her Instagram account. But, on early Thursday morning, fans were able to listen to Gomez’s vocals in full, along with an appearance from Gucci Mane.

Conclusion: The “Bad Liar” hitmaker’s latest verses are steamier than ever. “You’ve got a fetish for my love,” Gomez sings in the chorus. And it just gets sexier from there. “I push you out and you come right back / Don’t see a point in blaming you / If I were you, I’d do me too,” she continues in a short video that focuses on her glossy pout, which she posted to Instagram on Thursday.

Judge for yourself and listen to the entire track above. We already have it on repeat.

