Selena Gomez Says It Was "Life or Death" Before Francia Raisa Donated Her Kidney

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are speaking out together for the first time since revealing that Gomez had a kidney transplant this summer—and her good friend Raisa was the donor.

In a preview for the exclusive interview on the Today show, Gomez talks the “life or death” situation she was in before Raisa made the selfless decision. “My kidneys were just done. That was it. And I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life. And that was the day I came home and I found out, and she volunteered and did it,” the singer says in the clip below.

“You feel that Francia saved your life?” Savannah Guthrie asks. “Because she did. That’s it,” Gomez responds. “I guess I got to the point where it was really kind of life or death.”

slenagomez/Instagram

Gomez revealed on Instagram in September that she was recovering from the transplant. “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” Gomez wrote. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

franciaraisa/Instagram

Back in 2015, the pop star revealed she was diagnosed with lupus and undergoing chemotherapy for the autoimmune disease.

The full interview airs Monday and Tuesday on NBC News.