Selena Gomez Wears Flip-Flops with the Cutest $198 Reformation Dress

by: Olivia Bahou
July 12, 2017 @ 11:15 AM

Selena Gomez is busy preparing to release her new track, “Fetish,” so when she gets a little free time for some R&R, the singer is keeping it casual. On Tuesday Gomez was out and about in Malibu, Calif., where she showed off her natural beauty and a summery ensemble.

The “Bad Liar” singer was not wearing much makeup or many accessories, but she still looked ultra chic in a red off-the-shoulder Reformation dress ($198; reformation.com) that featured button detailing down the front and pockets on each of her hips. (Shop similar off-the-shoulder options here and here.)

PacificCoastNews

To polish off her low-key look, Gomez threw on a pair of flip-flops and accessorized with round wire sunglasses and pulled her short hair back into a low ponytail.

On the same day, the singer posted a teaser clip of her new song, “Fetish,” out Thursday. The video is zoomed in just to show Gomez’s lips as she belts out the lyrics.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWazKMXAdwa/?taken-by=selenagomez

Fetish. Thursday.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

It already sounds like she has another hit on her hands.

