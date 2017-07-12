Selena Gomez Wears Flip-Flops with the Cutest $198 Reformation Dress

Selena Gomez is busy preparing to release her new track, “Fetish,” so when she gets a little free time for some R&R, the singer is keeping it casual. On Tuesday Gomez was out and about in Malibu, Calif., where she showed off her natural beauty and a summery ensemble.

The “Bad Liar” singer was not wearing much makeup or many accessories, but she still looked ultra chic in a red off-the-shoulder Reformation dress ($198; reformation.com) that featured button detailing down the front and pockets on each of her hips. (Shop similar off-the-shoulder options here and here.)

To polish off her low-key look, Gomez threw on a pair of flip-flops and accessorized with round wire sunglasses and pulled her short hair back into a low ponytail.

On the same day, the singer posted a teaser clip of her new song, “Fetish,” out Thursday. The video is zoomed in just to show Gomez’s lips as she belts out the lyrics.

Fetish. Thursday.

It already sounds like she has another hit on her hands.