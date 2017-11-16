Selena Gomez Preps for Her First Performance Following Kidney Transplant

After revealing that she had secretly undergone a kidney transplant in September, Selena Gomez is heading back to the American Music Awards stage stronger than ever.

On Wednesday, the "Fetish" songstress took to Instagram to offer fans a sneak peek at her prep process as she gears up to perform live for the first time in more than a year at the annual music event on Sunday.

"My first performance in over a year," the 25-year-old wrote alongside a brief clip, where she belts out her new single "Wolves" in a moody, red-lit room.

My first performance in over a year.. the AMAs have been a place where I’ve shared some of my most intimate moments. Heart wants what it wants, after treatment and now Wolves. This Sunday A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 15, 2017 at 7:43pm PST

She continued: "The AMAs have been a place where I've shared some of my most intimate moments. Heart wants what it wants, after treatment and now Wolves. This Sunday."

The AMAs stage certainly holds a special spot in Gomez's heart in light of the recent rekindling of her romance with on-again off-again beau Justin Bieber. Back in 2014, the star made a stirring debut at the awards show as she memorably performed a tearful rendition of "The Heart Wants What It Wants," which reportedly paid homage to her relationship with the "Sorry" hitmaker.

Looks like everything is coming full circle!