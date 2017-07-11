Selena Gomez Teases Her New Song "Fetish" with First Audio Clip

Selena Gomez Teases Her New Song "Fetish" with First Audio Clip
selenagomez/Instagram
by: Jennifer Davis
July 11, 2017

Selena Gomez has been dropping hints about her new song "Fetish" for the past week and as the track's Thursday release date draws closer, she treated fans to the biggest tease yet. On Tuesday, Gomez posted a brief clip from the upcoming single's music video and we can already tell it's going to be a hit.

In the video, Gomez sings part of the song while the camera stays focused on just her lips. "Take it or leave it/ Baby take it or leave it/ But I know you won't leave it 'cause I know that you need it/ Look in the mirror but now look in the mirror/ Baby I see you clearer why you want to be nearer," she purrs on the track. So. good.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWazKMXAdwa/?taken-by=selenagomez

Fetish. Thursday.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Gomez also posted two other Instagrams each with the same caption: "Fetish. Thursday." In the first 'gram, she sits on the kitchen floor in a gauzy yellow dress holding a rag next to a broken wine glass. In the next photo, she sits in the hallway near a bathroom in the same dress looking gorgeous as the sun beams down behind her.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWay-8_ApAP/?taken-by=selenagomez

Fetish. Thursday.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWazRsWgy1F/?taken-by=selenagomez

Fetish. Thursday.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Is it Thursday yet?

