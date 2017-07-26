Selena Gomez's “Fetish” Music Video Is Out and It's Incredibly Twisted

After teasing us with a saucy lyric video for her new song, “Fetish,” that focused on just her lips, Selena Gomez has dropped her official music video for “Fetish” featuring Gucci Mane, and it will leave you even more confused than “Bad Liar.”

In the risqué new video that kind of gives off horror movie vibes, Gomez turns her kitchen into an absolute mess, eats a candlelit dinner inside in the pouring rain, and proceeds to put a variety of random household objects into her mouth, including but not limited to an eyelash curler, a bar of soap, a pink lipstick, and a piece of hard candy. Seriously, who knew Selena Gomez could be so creepy?

Peaches also play a prominent role in the video, as Sel can be seen picking them off a tree in the beginning of the video, only to find them frozen inside a giant freezer later on. Take that as you will.

Gucci Mane also shows up to rap to Gomez toward the end there but, honestly, she’s too caught up rolling around in the freezer to notice. 'Kay.

Along with the video, Gomez dropped some corresponding merch on her website, including a heart- (or peach?) shaped mirror compact and a pair of peach emoji socks.

One thing is for sure: Selena has definitely put Disney in the past with this risqué new video. Watch the full video at top.