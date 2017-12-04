Selena Gomez Is Completely Bundled Up for Winter at the 2017 Fashion Awards

Selena Gomez kicked off her week by putting an ultra stylish foot forward, first stepping out in four casual looks we want to replicate ASAP, and later hitting the red carpet in an unexpected choice.

At the British Fashion Council’s 2017 Fashion Awards Monday night, the 25-year-old singer hit the red carpet in a romantic gold-tinted silky Coach dress with delicate embellishments, ruffles, and long-sleeve lace detailing. She styled the piece first with a super comfy jacket that she took off, and also with lace-up white leather boots. The star rocked a dark blonde 'do, plus a matching plum lip.

Samir Hussein /WireImage

Model of the Year nominee Kaia Gerber looked nothing but sophisticated in a pastel blue, ruffled Ralph & Russo two-piece, while Donatella Versace, who is set to receive the Fashion Icon Award, looked majestic in a print that hails back to when her late brother Gianni Versace was at the helm of the company.

VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of Selena Gomez's InStyle Cover Shoot

Scroll down to see the best looks from the awards show.