Selena Gomez Is Set to Star in a New Woody Allen Film with Elle Fanning

The summer of Selena continues! According to The Hollywood Reporter, Woody Allen's newest ingenue is none other than our latest cover girl, Selena Gomez.

Gomez will reportedly join Elle Fanning and Timothée Chalamet (of Call Me by Your Name fame) in Allen's still untitled upcoming film. Details on the project are slim, but THR can confirm that the movie will be released by Amazon Studios. Amazon was also behind Cafe Society, the Oscar-winning director's most recent film, starring Blake Lively and Kristen Stewart. Allen also worked with Gomez's pop star counterpart, Miley Cyrus, on 2016's Crisis in Six Scenes.

VIDEO: Behind the Cover: Selena Gomez

Allen, 81, is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. The Hollywood icon's next movie, Wonder Wheel, which stars Justin Timberlake and Kate Winslet, is set to make its world premiere at the New York Film Festival in October.

The Allen project is undoubtedly Gomez's highest-profile movie role to date. The "Fetish" singer's previous gigs included an executive producer credit on Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, as well as starring roles in The Fundamentals of Caring, In Dubious Battle, and 2012's Spring Breakers.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Changes Career Paths, Becomes a Hologram

We can't wait!