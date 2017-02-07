Selena Gomez's M.O. for Dressing Guys Is “Anything Gosling Would Wear”

Selena Gomez's fashion sense is one of the most lauded in the industry. From her incredible Rodarte Revival tour looks to her reported multi-million dollar deal as the new face of Coach, it's safe to say the singer is on top of her game, sartorially speaking.

So it makes sense that when the boys of the band Hillsong Young & Free had to get dressed for the Grammys, they asked their friend, Gomez, for a little help. The Grammy winner posted a picture of herself helping the guys get fitted for their suits, and she took inspiration from a certain handsome movie star.

"Helping the guys @hillsongyoungandfree get ready for the Grammys. I said 'anything Gosling would wear please,'" she captioned her photo.

Considering Ryan Gosling's affinity for a classic, well-tailored suit, it appears that she nailed it. And this isn't the first time Gomez has gushed over the heartthrob. At last year's InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party, the singer told InStyle, "I'm not going to lie, it's nice to look at all of the hot guys that I admire. I'm trying to find Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt right now."

While Gosling is off the market, luckily Gomez has a hottie of her own. The singer has reportedly been dating The Weeknd, and enjoying quite the romantic getaway with the hottie overseas. Here's to hoping this musical power couple make an appearance at this Sunday's Grammy Awards arm-in-arm.