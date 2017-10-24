Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Have an Epic Reunion at the InStyle Awards 2017

Each year, the InStyle Awards are full of memorable moments (remember Nicole Kidman's glamorous portrait? Or Kim Kardashian West's star-studded bathroom selfie? We do). But one moment from this year might take the cake ... and it's only the beginning of the night!

Former Disney stars and buds Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato reunited on the InStyle Awards red carpet, and they looked better than ever as they hugged. Cue all the aws.

Kevin Tachman

Gomez is attending the show to present an award to Hung Vanngo for Makeup Artist of the Year (a pretty big deal if you ask us), while Lovato is accepting the Advocate Award.

For the special occasion, the singers seemed to have the same style memo in mind. Gomez wore a simple black dress with purple eyeshadow, while Lovato wore a purple dress of her own. Because of course they matched.

Be still our Disney-obsessed hearts.