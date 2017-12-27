Selena Gomez Is the World’s Best Maid of Honor

Selena Gomez just nailed a spot in the maid of honor hall of fame.

Although finding the perfect wedding dress can be a daunting task for any bride, the “Can’t Keep My Hands to Myself” songstress took some of that stress away while serving as maid of honor in her cousin Priscilla DeLeon’s bridal party recently. How? She gave her family member one over-the-top gift: her fairytale wedding dress.

“When your Maid of Honor makes your dream wedding dress a reality and surprises you with it!,” DeLeon caption a clip of her and Gomez hugging while she palmed an ‘I Said Yes to the Dress’ sign.

And there more celebratory snaps, champagne-toasting GIFs, and videos where that came from. Take a look at Gomez nailing her maid of honor duties during their dress shopping day.

📹 | Selena in Brittani Jordan’s Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/XwsjZx7eo7 — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) December 23, 2017

Something tells us her maid of honor speech is going to be epic too.