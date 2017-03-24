Selena Gomez Goes Back to High School to Suprise Students and We're So Jealous

For Selena Gomez, being a face of Coach hasn't been about snagging killer threads (although she's done plenty of that), it's also an opportunity for the young starlet to make a difference in the world.

As part of her work with Coach, Gomez has also teamed up with the brand's national charity partner, an organization called Step Up, which helps empower young women from under-resourced communities to reach their full potential.

When Step Up hosted Coach's CEO Victor Luis as a mentor for a day in two Los Angeles high schools (Alliance Margaret M. Bloomfield High School and Alliance Leichtman-Levine Environmental Science High School) Thursday, students had no idea that a very special (and familiar) young woman would also be joining them.

Alongside Luis and Step Up CEO Jenni Luke, Gomez, 24, helped lead a Step Up curriculum lesson for a group of star-struck (and incredibly lucky) teen girls.

"I am truly thrilled to be involved with Coach and their support of Step Up," Gomez said in a statement. "Step Up's mission to empower young women is personally important to me and something even more crucial in under-served communities. Working with the young women I met today was an inspirational experience I will never forget."

And it's not empty talk. The "Kill Em With Kindness" singer feels extremely passionate about issues affecting high school students. In fact, the former child star's latest project, the upcoming Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, was largely inspired by her own experiences with bullying after attending what she recently called the "biggest high school in the world": Disney.