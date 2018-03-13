Selena Gomez Designed the Clothing Line that You’ll See Everywhere This Fall

If Selena Gomez’s total world takeover wasn’t already complete, the singer’s next project proves that her influence knows no bounds. Gomez is already a Coach brand ambassador and collaborated on a line of handbags for the brand last year. Now she’s moving on to a new category: a lifestyle collection.

Coach announced the news in a press release Monday night, revealing that her ready-to-wear collaboration with creative director Stuart Vevers will hit stores in the fall.

The collection will include outerwear, clothing, handbags, small leather goods, and other accessories. According to the brand, the line reflects her personal style and each piece has unique touches that speak to her “unapologetically confident and powerful feminine spirit.”

“I am so excited to be working with Coach again,” Gomez said in a release. “Getting to create my own collection with Stuart has been such a fun process, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have been working on over the past several months.”

“I always look forward to designing with Selena because she has a strong point of view,” Vevers added. “We wanted to bring cool new ideas to the table and I loved getting her take on clothes as much as accessories this time around.”

Gomez even revealed a first look at the collection on Instagram, complete with the “Coach x Selena Gomez” tag. The piece looks like a pink top or dress with lace trim, and we could totally see Gomez slipping it on. “Can’t wait to show you this fall,” she wrote. The feeling’s mutual.