Selena Gomez Goes Bra-Free in a Sheer Turtleneck

Selena Gomez has been busy releasing music videos, winning awards, and giving heartfelt speeches—all while possibly reuniting with flame Justin Bieber—but she's still got time for a good ol' fashioned street style moment, and she sure knows how to make those moments last.

While walking through London after a radio appearance on Monday, Gomez flashed more than a little skin ... while in a turtleneck. How, you might ask? The singer paired the black sweater with black bottoms and a chic plaid jacket—which, despite sounding like a bundled-up ensemble, didn't actually leave much to the imagination.

Palace Lee/INSTARimages.com

Gomez's turtleneck was fairly sheer and she opted to leave her bra at home—and it led to a memorable style moment. Gomez is hardly a stranger to going braless, but even so, this daring bare look was unexpected in the beginning of December. Her outfit was mostly made up of shades of gray and black, but Gomez accented the look with fiery orange-red Mansur Gavriel shoes and a bold lip.

While one memorable outfit would be more than enough for the average person to wear in a day, Gomez is hardly average. She made three quick changes, and the result is a fashion spread that ranges from a full-length sweeping floral gown to short navy minidress.

Gomez wore the same Mansur Gavriel red shoes with a floral print dress with an asymmetrical hem. She wore it with orange cat-eye sunglasses, which she kept for her next look.

SAV/Getty Images

Later in the day, the singer ditched her flowy dress for a short skintight minidress and Trademark velvet slides. The short Bardot dress featured dramatic structured sleeves.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Before changing into her turtleneck, Gomez tried on one more dress over an off-white long-sleeve Proenza Schouler shirt. Gomez's third dress was a Proenza Schouler piece with silver metal detailing down the front and double straps on each shoulder. She paired the ensemble with a simple black pump and a bold red lip before she donned her final showstopping bra-free look for the day.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images

It just goes to show that if anyone can pull off an unconventional sheer turtleneck while still looking stylish, it's Selena. We hope this is a sign of more daring fashion choices to come in the near future.