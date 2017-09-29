Selena Gomez Kicks Butt at Boxing Class for First Workout After Kidney Transplant

Look out world, Selena Gomez is ready to kick butt. After revealing that she had a kidney transplant a few weeks ago, the singer is getting back into shape by taking boxing classes.

Earlier this week, Gomez, who's filming a Woody Allen film in New York City, attended a session at Rumble in Manhattan, and according to trainer Noah D. Neiman, “she killed it.”

"She just came in and went hard. We were all, ‘Okay, that’s what I’m talking about!’ ” Neiman told People of Gomez, who took fellow trainer Joe Ferraro’s class.

While they trainers encouraged herself not to go beyond her limits due to her recent procedure, she's definitely ready to take it to the next level. “She said, ‘No guys, I’ll bring my A game next time’ and I was like, ‘What?! Look at you, you just had surgery,'” Neiman said. “She legit has a whole new kidney! But she was great.”

