Selena Gomez Tearfully Honors Francia Raisa for Life-Saving Kidney Donation

Selena Gomez is counting her blessings.

During Billboard's Women in Music Awards on Thursday evening, the “Fetish” songstress tearfully accepted the magazine’s Woman of the Year honor.

After an introduction by BFF Francia Raisa—who donated a kidney to the former Disney alum this summer—and Elle Fanning, Gomez couldn’t help but choke back tears, as she took to the stage to attribute her success to the support she has received from friends, family, and fellow female musicians.

“To be honest, I think Francia should be getting this award because she saved my life," the singer began her emotional speech. ”I would like to thank my amazing team and family because they stuck with me through some really hard times."

"Francia should get this award...she saved my life." - Selena Gomez



Watch her full #womeninmusic acceptance speech: https://t.co/isSIXf6NLa pic.twitter.com/6Tv2z6jJai — billboard (@billboard) December 1, 2017

As the 25-year-old joins the likes of past honorees, including Beyoncé and Pink, she credited them for paving the way for young stars, like herself, to succeed.

”I couldn't be more grateful for the position that I've been given in my career,” the “Wolves” hitmaker continued. “I want people to know that I respect the platform that I have so deeply...I've never felt more proud to be a woman in this industry. I am so grateful for all the older women who have helped us up."

As for how the new Billboard Woman of the Year plans to pay it forward, she concluded her speech by hinting, “I don't know how I'll ever repay it but maybe I'll make an epic album next year."

We can definitely get on board with that!