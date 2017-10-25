Selena Gomez's Best Musical Collaborations Ever

Selena Gomez released her newest single on Wednesday, the first since revealing she had a kidney transplant over the summer, and (unsurprisingly) it’s a total banger. We’re big fans of most of Gomez’s catalogue (and just Selena, in general), but there’s something to be said for the strength of her collaborations.

“Wolves” features artist Marshmello (see below), and it’s hardly the first time Gomez has booked a major talent on one of her chart-dominating tracks.

Fan theory: Maybe Selena’s days as a pint-size cast member on Barney inspired this trend toward collaboration? I mean, she learned how to share from the very best …

Anyway, in the spirit of amazing music, here’s a look at the very best group efforts from the 25-year-old and her band of talented collaborators.

"Wolves" – Selena Gomez feat. Marshmello

First off, we have Sel x Marshmello. If the promo pics don’t inspire you to listen to the song (and, oh, we hope they do), just take our word for it—“Wolves” is an ethereal and romantic track that demands your attention—also, how much do you want to bet she’s singing about The Weeknd?

Me and @selenagomez talking about how excited we are that the world is about to hear wolves 🐺❤ A post shared by marshmello [✖‿✖] (@marshmellomusic) on Oct 25, 2017 at 6:11am PDT

Coming 10.25… WOLVES x @marshmellomusic A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Oct 19, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

"Good For You" – Selena Gomez feat. A$AP Rocky

The risqué song and video mark the true beginning of Gomez’s departure from Disney Channel stardom and arrival on the mainstream pop culture scene. She showers! She wears white t-shirts without pants! It’s Selena’s song without a doubt, but A$AP Rocky’s verse simply adds a little color to the undoubtedly catchy tune.

"Fetish" – Selena Gomez feat. Gucci Mane

If “Good For You” kicked off the era of grownup Selena, “Fetish” all but cleared the Wizards of Waverly Place days from our collective memory. “You got a fetish for my love. I push you out and you come right back,” Selena sings in the chorus, matching her strangely kinky tone by shoving several household objects in her mouth during the course of the music video.

If you recall, this isn’t the first time Gomez and rapper Gucci Mane have worked together—here’s a hint: “Spraaang breeeaak, 4 eva.”

"Love You Like a Love Song" – Selena Gomez & The Scene

It would be a grave mistake to neglect 2011’s catchiest song. While it still encroaches on pre-teen pop territory, we’re calling “Love You Like a Love Song” one of Gomez’s greatest hits.

Good luck getting this one out of your head!

"It Ain’t Me" – Kygo & Selena Gomez

When it comes to walking you through the dark side of the morning, it ain’t Sel. But releasing a banger with Kygo? That’s definitely Selena.

Holding our breath for that The Weeknd collab!