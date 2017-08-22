Selena Gomez Talks About Her Time on Bed Rest in an Open Conversation on Mental Health

Selena Gomez is opening up the conversation on mental health. Over the weekend, the pop star moderated a Q&A with Good Time director Josh Safdie and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, and she didn’t hold anything back when it came to her own journey.

“A lot of you probably don’t know why I’m here. I actually don’t know why I’m here either, but these guys are really cool,” she joked, according to ET. “A little while ago I was actually on bed rest, and it’s probably the worst time to watch Heaven Knows What or the best time, depending on your mental state. I ended up becoming extremely fascinated with the boys and kind of forced them to become my friend a little bit.”

“People may not know this, but Selena’s an avid movie devourer. She will just devour a movie and watch, like a [Brian] De Palma movie, like, four or five times a day,” Safdie added.

The film, which touches on mental health, depression, and addiction, resonated deeply with Gomez. “For me, personally, I really liked the mental aspect of it, because I’ve done a lot of those exercises that you put in,” she said. “So, the beginning of the movie stuck with me because I actually … I’m very open, it’s not really a secret, but I, for sure, have talked about that, and I’ve done a lot of those exercises.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Gomez has spoken about being in control of her mental health. InStyle’s September cover star told us about her 90 days in a rehab facility last year. “Everything I cared about, I stopped caring about. I came out, and it felt like, ‘OK, I can only go forward.’ And there are still days. I go to therapy. I believe in that and talking about where you are. But I’m in a really, really healthy place,” she said in our cover story.

“I was in the countryside and never did my hair; I took part in equine therapy, which is so beautiful. And it was hard, obviously. But I knew what my heart was saying, and I thought, ‘OK, I think this has helped me become stronger for other people.’”

