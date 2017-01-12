Selena Gomez Bares Her Backside in a Sultry New Photoshoot

Selena Gomez is definitely feeling herself! Mere hours after images of the star smooching The Weeknd spread throughout the Internet, famed photographer Mert Alas shared a sexy, behind-the-scenes picture of the brunette beauty in a barely there gold thong on the set of their photoshoot.

Classic hoops, a white towel, and a sultry gaze were on the agenda for Gomez, who was snapped by Alas on his iPhone. His inscription for the photo? "Beauty and the Beast."

Back in November 2015, both The Weeknd (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) and the "Good for You" singer performed at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. So the buzz was palpable when Tesfaye and Gomez were spotted just a little over a year later, kissing in Los Angeles outside of hotspot Giorgio Baldi. The Weeknd had a run-in with his former girlfriend Bella Hadid at this year's show (i.e., the encounter with your ex seen around the world).

An E! News source states, "At first, Selena and Abel wanted to keep their relationship a secret. But they've decided they really don't care if everyone knows about them." The Weeknd is totally into her and "thinks she is extremely talented and sexy."

Who knows how serious the relationship is and where it will go, but "they are on the same level with expectations and think the other is really fun." And while we await images of Gomez's full photoshoot, the "Starboy" crooner is set to release the video for his tune "Party Monster" today. He will also headline Tennesse's Bonnaroo music festival in June.