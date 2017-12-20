Selena Gomez Couldn't Look Happier Pushing a Friend's Baby Stroller While Hiking

What's better than hiking with a friend? Hiking with a friend and an adorable baby. On Monday, Selena Gomez was spotted pushing her pal's little one in a stroller while leisurely exercising in Los Angeles, and we have to say she seems to radiate happiness.

Maybe that was the baby or maybe it's the fact that she and ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber have rekindled their relationship, but regardless of the why, Gomez was smiling from ear-to-ear as she got in some one-on-one time with her friend.

Miguel Aguilar/JS, PacificCoastNews

For the outing, Gomez went for a laid-back look, pairing a black Visitor on Earth sweatshirt with Puma leggings. She accessorized the sporty ensemble with Garret Leight sunglasses and white sneakers. To complete her athleisure outfit, she pulled her newly-dyed platinum blonde hair into a messy bun.

Gomez returned to Los Angeles recently after jetting off to Seattle in a private jet with Bieber. Their romantic Pacific Northwest date was made even sweeter with a trip to the Candy Factory while there.

Earlier this month, we learned that these two seem to be going strong despite the fact that they’ll be going their separate ways for the holidays. “Justin and Selena are great. They still spend a lot of time together, but are being low-key about it,” a source told People.