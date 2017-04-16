Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Just Posted Their Best Selfie Yet

Coachella is bringing us so much street style joy and even more amazing celebrity selfies, including one from our current obsession: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd. Do they have a couple name yet? Because this pic basically solidifies each of their relationship statuses as "mega-taken."

Gomez and The Weeknd made their Coachella debut on Friday, holding hands as they winded their way through the crowded venue. For the second day of the music festival, the lovebirds continued their antics, taking the cutest selfie while draped all over each other. The 24-year-old "Same Old Love" singer was in charge of snapping the pic, and her beau has his arm wrapped around her as they look into the camera.

Gomez's fans basically died when she posted the image on her Instagram—it's the first time she's shared an pic with the 27-year-old "Starboy" singer. The post quickly racked up millions of likes in a matter of hours!

Gomez also posted a cute OOTD picture in her Instagram story to show off her outfit for Day 2. While she opted for a simple white tee and jeans for the first night of Coachella, the 13 Reasons Why producer went with a more flowery vibe on Saturday. In the story, she's posing in a light blue daisy dress and matching neck scarf, and she accessorized the look with white ASH sneakers and sunglasses.

SelenaGomez / Snapchat

We're so grateful that Coachella has brought us these amazing couple pics!